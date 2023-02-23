HamberMenu
HR&CE to bring out books on religion, temple construction in English soon

The book sale counter at the headquarters of the HR&CE department in Nungambakkam has so far sold books worth ₹1.5 lakh and reprint has been ordered for several books

February 23, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the book stall at the HR&CE department headquarters in Chennai.

A view of the book stall at the HR&CE department headquarters in Chennai. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In the short time that the publications division of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR &CE) department has been in existence, it has brought reprints of 108 books on temple construction, Saivism, Vaishnavism, sthalapuranas, agamas and stories for children.

Among the titles are 20 books that were printed 100 years ago and another 20 that were published 60 years ago. Visitors can pick a set of seven Thevaram books for ₹1,520, a book on 275 Thevara Paadal Petra Temples for ₹120, a book titled Arumugamaana Porul by Bhaskara Thondaiman for ₹100 and two volumes brought out by the Palani Baladandayudhapani temple on Siddha medicines titled Agathiyar Iranool and Agathiyar Palu Irunool for ₹300.

The counter at the headquarters of the department in Nungambakkam has so far sold books worth ₹1.5 lakh. "There is good demand for the books. We are going for reprint of many popular volumes. We got many from the public and are still collecting old books so that publications related to temples are made available for readers," said Minister P. K. Sekarbabu. He said that the books would soon be brought out in English.

S. Krishnamoorthi, a palm leaf manuscript expert who came to take a look at the books, said volumes like Aalaya Nirmaana Bhimbalakshana and Sirpa Sennool were old publications that would be of use to students of art, architecture and archaeology. "I really appreciate the fact that all these publications are available at an affordable cost," he said.

K. Sasikumar, editor and in-charge of the publication division, said they were at present working on bringing out the second set of 108 books. “We have three books in English on an experimental basis and these also have a demand. The text of the books are keyed in and typeset here in the publications division and the printing is tendered out,” he said.

The counter is open on all working days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

