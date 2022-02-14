The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has warned that it will seal shops and establishments that do not pay dues in rentals or lease amounts.

In an official release here, it said that in the past one week, it has sealed shops in Vellore, Madurai, Namakkal, Papanasam and Kulithalai among other places as the dues ran to several lakhs of rupees. In this round of sealing alone, shops owing ₹1.32 crore to temples have been sealed.

“We issue notices and give them enough time. Even at the end of the notice period if they do not repay, we seal the properties and open the seal only on payment of arrears,” said an official. This Fasli year, it has collected ₹88 crore as rents/lease amounts, the release said.