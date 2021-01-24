HR & CE recovers temple property worth ₹150 cr.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department has retrieved 36,259 sq. ft. of land belonging to the Agatheeswarar Prasanna Venkatesaperumal Temple on Nungambakkam High Road.

The value of the property with the building was estimated to be ₹150 crore, said sources in the department. The property had been leased out in 1961 to run a school. The lessee had constructed the building and had refused to pay lease amount or vacate the property. At the time of eviction, the building had a hostel, a school, godowns and shops.

The prime property had been recovered after a prolonged legal battle. “The temple did not receive any money from the tenant for 30 years. One month notice was given to those in the building to leave the place. During the eviction, people present on the property even cursed us,” said Haripriya, Joint Commissioner (Chennai), HR and CE. The property would be given on fresh lease and the rental amount would be transferred to the temple.