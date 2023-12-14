GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HR&CE officials to seek help of Highways department to acquire lands for forming alternative roads for temples

An alternative road for the Subramanyaswami temple in Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district will allow easier access for devotees from Andhra Pradesh  

December 14, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P. K. Sekarbabu

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P. K. Sekarbabu | Photo Credit: KARUNAKARAN M

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department has planned to seek assistance of the State Highways department to acquire lands for forming alternative road for the Subramanyaswami temple in Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district.  

HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu said the Highways department will be requested to take up the work to acquire lands for the alternative road using funds from the temple. “Our own Engineering department will lay the road,” he said. A new road is required for the hill-top temple since the present one has exceeded capacity. It would also allow easier access for devotees from Andhra Pradesh. 

Similarly, the assistance of the Highways department would be taken for other temples, including Siruvapuri Murugan temple in Tiruvallur district. The Minister, who reviewed road-laying and rope-car building works recently, directed the HR&CE department officials to speed up road formation works of temples to improve traffic movement around these places of worship. “We want to improve the experience of devotees while visiting temples,” he said. 

