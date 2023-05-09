ADVERTISEMENT

HR&CE Minister Sekarbabu’s son-in-law arrested on charge of rape

May 09, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Police have arrested Satish Kumar, the son-in-law of Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P.K. Sekar Babu, in connection with a case booked in 2018 on charges of raping a woman and cheating her.

The Minister’s daughter Jayakalyani alleged that the police had foisted cases against her husband at the instance of her father, who opposed their marriage. The police said the Kumar, 29, of Kosapet was arrested on a complaint from a woman, who alleged that he had raped her after promising to marry her.

Police sources said in 2018, the woman lodged a complaint at the Otteri police station stating she had been in a relationship with Kumar for four years. Believing his promise of marriage, she consented to intercourse with him. However, he later refused to marry her. A case was registered and Kumar had been absconding since May 2022. The court issued a Non-Bailable Warrant against his name.

Police said Kumar was a history-sheeter and had been categorised as a ‘C’ category rowdy.

Soon after the arrest of Kumar, his wife Jayakalyani told the media that the police had arrested him when they were at hospital for a medical checkup for their daughter.

