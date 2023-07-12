HR&CE Minister carries out inspections in Chennai’s Thiru Vi Ka Nagar

July 12, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

T.N. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), P.K. Sekarbabu, conducted a series of visits to check on basic facilities available at schools, primary health centres and a tennis court in the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone in Chennai on Wednesday.

Mr. Sekarbabu visited a Corporation school on Rangasayee Street and inspected its facilities, following which he paid a visit to the Chennai High School on Somaiya Raja Street and looked at the classrooms, library and toilets. Then, he visited the primary health centre (PHC) in Akaram Nagar where he checked the attendance of the staff members and also visited the PHC on Srinivasa street.

The Minister also paid a visit to an Anganwadi centre located in a primary school, as well as to a tennis court in the neighbourhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.