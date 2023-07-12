HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HR&CE Minister carries out inspections in Chennai’s Thiru Vi Ka Nagar

Minister P.K. Sekarbabu visited schools, primary health centres and a tennis court to check on the availability of facilities

July 12, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), P.K. Sekarbabu, conducted a series of visits to check on basic facilities available at schools, primary health centres and a tennis court in the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone in Chennai on Wednesday. 

Mr. Sekarbabu visited a Corporation school on Rangasayee Street and inspected its facilities, following which he paid a visit to the Chennai High School on Somaiya Raja Street and looked at the classrooms, library and toilets. Then, he visited the primary health centre (PHC) in Akaram Nagar where he checked the attendance of the staff members and also visited the PHC on Srinivasa street. 

The Minister also paid a visit to an Anganwadi centre located in a primary school, as well as to a tennis court in the neighbourhood.

Related Topics

Chennai / public works & infrastructure / school / government health care

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.