HR&CE dept. takes over property worth ₹200 crore

CHENNAI

25 July 2020 00:16 IST

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department on Thursday took possession of 32 grounds of prime property at Kilpauk here, belonging to the Ekambareshwarar temple in Kancheepuram. The land, worth ₹200 crore, had been in possession of a private trust, and the 99-year lease ended in 1998.

Sources in the department said the trust owed the temple over ₹12 crore in arrears. A school, which had been functioning on the land since the 1960s, has been sealed.

The temple owns a total of 110 grounds of land in the locality. However, several cases are still pending, an official said.

Advertising

Advertising