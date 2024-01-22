HR&CE Dept. seeks special rates for uncut granite works in temples

January 22, 2024 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Faced with delays in works relating to uncut granite in temples, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department has requested the Finance Department to provide special rates for such works.

The ‘sthapathis’who undertake these works are refusing to take the contracts since they feel that the rates are too less. They are demanding at least 40% above the rates that are fixed by the department, which is based on the Public Works Department’s annual Schedule of Rates, said P. K. Sekarbabu, Minister for HR&CE and CMDA.

“We want the Finance Department to form a committee and arrive at the rates, which can be used in temples,” he added.

The rates are given for uncut granites but not for the physical labour involved in carving structures like pillars, bali peetam, sannadhis, bases for rajagopuram and vimanams, mandapams, walls, madapalli, entrance ways, and flooring even. “Around 75% of works in a temple is done using granite, which includes a lot of artwork. It’s not simple cut and place. There is also stuccowork and painting and some cement work in temples, but that is minimal since the government does not want to use artificial materials,” said a person who has been involved in renovating temples.

Due to the additional fund requirement, several tender calls have been made for several temple works. In some temples, donors have borne the extra cost since the work must be finished on time. “Though we called and spoke to several sthapathis asking them to settle for the old rates, they refused to,” said an official source.

For the present, the department has decided to get quotes from the market and arrive at a rate based on those. This will be done in the case of temples where estimates have been drawn and approvals obtained.

