HR&CE dept. recovers property of two temples in Chennai

Officials seal 24 shops in Villivakkam and a building in Kothawalchavady

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 15, 2022 21:22 IST

Officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department on Thursday recovered two properties worth ₹20 crore belonging to two temples in the city.

At the Agastheeswarar temple in Villivakkam, the officials sealed 24 shops situated on land measuring 9,852 sq. ft. on West Mada Street, Reddy Street, Raja Street and Adhinaidu Street. Those who had taken the property worth ₹16 crore on rent had not paid rent arrears totalling ₹1.20 crore following which they were evicted and shops sealed along with the goods.

Several shops were occupied by sub-tenants. If they pay their rent dues and go on appeal to the Commissioner’s court, they would be allowed to take their goods and reopen their shops, explained a source in the department.

At the Adikesavaperumal temple in Kothawalchavady a building with 2,000 sq ft built up area and worth ₹4 crore was recovered. Here too rent arrears had not been paid.

