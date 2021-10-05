HR&CE Department sports ground in Mylapore opened to public

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu inaugurated the sports ground located in Mylapore on Monday. The facility, spread over 46 grounds, was retrieved by the HR&CE Department recently.

Kapaleeshwarar temple

After inaugurating the sports facility, Mr. Sekarbabu said the vacant land belonging to the Kapaleeshwarar temple was occupied by a private school, which owed a rent amount of ₹1 crore.

While the school administration has deposited ₹18 lakh as first instalment amount, the HR&CE Department has directed the school to pay the rest. The sports ground can also be rented by private entities for events.

The Minister said the department had retrieved more than 5,000 acres of temple land, valued at ₹1,130 crore, since the DMK under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin assumed power.

A total of 188 cases relating to temple land encroachment are pending in courts.

The HR&CE Minister said the department has proposed to survey the lands belonging to temples and would install boards on these lands to prevent encroachments.