HR&CE Department recovers temple property worth ₹15 crore on Santhome High Road

May 29, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Property worth ₹15 crore belonging to Sri Payandiamman temple has been retrieved by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department.

The 8,000 sq. ft. property that has an old building on it, is located on Santhome High Road as are the other seven properties belonging to the temple. The tenant of this particular property had on paid rent since 2007.

Sources said the temple was inside the Nadukuppam fishing hamlet and did not earn much in terms of hundi collection. So far, out of eight properties, four were in the possession of the department and a few of these had been rented out once again through public auction.

