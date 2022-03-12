HR&CE brings more transparency in rent fixation process

Officials to provide tenants a copy of the calculation sheet

In an effort to become more transparent while fixing rent for temple properties, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has directed officials to provide tenants a copy of the calculation sheet. In an order, HR&CE Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran said it was only fair that tenants were shown how the rent amount was arrived at. “The rent is calculated using several parameters, including the guideline value and the prevailing rent for similar properties. If tenants have objections to the rent fixed, they can appeal to the Commissioner within a month of the order. We have asked the respective regional commissioners and executive officers to mention this in the communication being sent to the tenants,” he said. The orders have to be sent by registered post, along with an acknowledgement, which has to be kept in a file. If the tenants are brought on board and shown the calculations, it would help reduce litigations.

Minister P.K. Sekarbabu explained that rents are fixed once in three years. “The next due is from July 1 this year. The aim of the whole exercise is to bring income for the deities, on whose behalf the department works. We will ensure that tenants are not put to unnecessary hardship.”