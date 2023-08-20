HR Conclave focuses on employee well-being and harnessing technology

August 20, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Opportunities and Parry Travels (Murugappa Group) organised a HR conclave which focussed on tackling challenges and seizing opportunities in the human resource landscape.

The conclave’s agenda looked at crucial areas which can help the human resource journey — employee engagement and well-being, retaining talent, new technology trends, and changes in the HR landscape.

Ma Foi K. Pandiarajan, executive chairperson and director of the CIEL group, spoke about how the human resource management field has expanded significantly over the years, with the government contributing ₹25,000 crore through skilling initiatives. “The role of HR professionals has evolved, with many becoming CEOs and entrepreneurs. The industry is being transformed by technology, including artificial intelligence like ChatGPT, which has impacted various HR functions,” he said.

“When individuals find meaning and fulfilment in their work, they become more engaged, motivated, and productive. It is our responsibility to create an environment that nurtures the pursuit of Ikigai among our employees,” said Arun Murugappan, executive chairman of Murugappa Group.

Swarna Sudha, head of talent development at TCS, Bharthan Prahalad, director and head of talent acquisition at gigamon, India, Meghna Bhatt, AVP HR, Tube Investment of India Ltd, and Vinay Kamath, senior associate editor of the Hindu BusinessLine, talked about the importance of knowing the tools of AI, which support administrative work.

Satish Xavier, Head, HR, at G Square Housing; Ganapathy Subramanian, CHRO at Sundaram Home Finance Ltd; and Ravishankar, a seasoned HR Advisor/Consultant, spoke about retaining talents. Srihari Annaiah, Head HR & IR, L & T Valves Ltd. was the moderator of the sesseion.

Prasad Poosarla, CTO at BI Worldwide India, Aditya Narayan Mishra, managing director and CEO at CIEL, and Charles Godwin, HR leader and public speaker, Zoho, shed light on how HR processes were undergoing radical changes in the era of digital transformation. Their discussion was moderated by Subha Pandian, founder director - AGUA , diversity, equity and inclusion strategist.

The conclave provided a platform for harnessing technology, championing employee well-being, and cultivating purpose-driven talent.