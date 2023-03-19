HR & CE Department to build temple at village in Tiruvallur where a Sivalingam was found

March 19, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Perhaps for the first time, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department will construct a temple based on requests from devotees of Gnayiru village in Tiruvallur district, where a Sivalingam was found while cleaning land belonging to the Kapaleeswarar temple.

Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, who visited the site recently, said according to the Revenue Department records, a temple by the name of Arulmigu Kaleeswarar had existed in the area. “We had suggested that the idol be placed inside an existing temple. But the people want a separate temple for this deity. So, we are initiating steps to construct one along with the devotees. It will be a simple structure, with garbagrahams for this idol, an idol of Ambal and ardhamandapams,” he said.

The idol was found on land that was recently identified as part of the department’s exercise to mark lands belonging to temples under its purview. At present, one time pujas are being performed to the idol, which has been kept under a shed.

Sources in the department explained that a simple granite structure would be enough, and if needed, it could be expanded later. A drawing from a department sthapathi will be obtained, an estimate drawn up and, after the approval of the State-level committee is obtained, the work will commence.

The village of Gnayiru, located in Poonamallee taluk, also has a famous temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Called the Pushparatheswarar temple, it is one of the five Bhaskara Sthalams in the State, where the sun’s rays fall on the deity during a particular period. Here, the rays fall during the first day of the Tamil month of Chithirai.