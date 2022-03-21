HR and CE driver found dead in Mylapore

He was working under a senior official postd at Kapaleeswarar temple

A 38-year-old driver working under a senior official of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department at the Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore was found dead at a marriage hall on Saturday night.

The police suspect it to be a case of suicide by death

The police sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem. The body was handed over to his wife on Sunday.

D. Jeyachandran of Vythiyar Annamalai Street, Mylapore, had been working as driver under senior officials deputed to the Kapaleeswarar temple for many years.

On Saturday, his wife Thamizharasi went in search of him to the marraige hall near the temple where he usually spent time with his friends after he did not return home. She was shocked to find her husband dead. The police are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)