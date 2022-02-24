HR and CE Minister inspects the ground belonging to the Kapaleeswarar temple that was recovered recently

HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu inspecting the ground at Mylapore on Thursday where Mahashivarathri programmes will be held on March 1. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

Mylapore will come alive this Mahashivarathri on March 1 this year. The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department has planned to hold the celebrations at the ground belonging to the Kapaleeswarar temple. The ground was recovered from a school by the government recently.

Minister for HR and CE P.K. Sekarbabu, who inspected the 72 grounds of land in the heart of Mylapore on Thursday, said it would turn into a “spiritual land” that night. “We have programmes from 6 p.m. on Tuesday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, including Thirumurai parayanam, dance, discourses, pattimandram and music,” he said.

Around 40,000 visitors are expected to witness the programmes. At the grounds, facilities, including 2,500 chairs, toilets, drinking water and parking space would be created. Shops selling religious publications and sthala puranam of temples and prasadam from temples would be set up. “The entire cost would be met by sponsors,” he added.

Apart from these programmes, special pujas, including abhishekam and alankaram, would be organised at the Kapaleeswarar temple. All the Shaivite temples in the State would be decorated with colourful lights. “This is the first year that we are organising such a programme. We will conduct similar celebrations at more temples too next year,” he said.

Devotees to the Saptha Sthaneeka temples of Velleeswarar, Virupaksheeswarar, Valeeswarar, Malleeswarar, Karaneeswarar, Theerthapaleeswarar and Kapaleeswarar are expected to take part in the night-long celebrations.