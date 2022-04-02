HR and CE department recovers property worth ₹5 crore in Mylapore

The tenants reportedly owed rent totalling ₹1.30 crore to the temple

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department has recovered 1,250 sq. ft. of land belonging to the Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore. Several shops had been built on the land and had been given on rent.

The property, estimated at ₹5 crore, is located on R. K. Mutt Salai and was part of a larger land, which the department had taken possession recently.

Sources in the temple said the land had been leased several decades ago and the original tenant was no longer alive.

“Since the tenants had sub-leased the property, we had been intimating them that they can apply for transfer of tenancy and pay the rent dues to the temple. But they did not heed our advice,” said an official source.

Option for tenants

Those living in houses or running shops belonging to temples under the purview of the department have the option to transfer their tenancy and make it legal. They have to pay an advance of 10 months rent for residential property or 20 months for commercial properties and apply to the temple concerned, said another official.

The Kapaleeswarar temple collects rent from over 500 properties every month. “There are people who would rather run away than pay rental arrears. The tenants, who were evicted on R.K. Mutt Road, owe the temple around ₹1.30 crore as rent. We have taken possession of the shops along with their goods, which will be auctioned and the proceeds would go to the temple,” said another official.