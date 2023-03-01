ADVERTISEMENT

HPCL launches cleaner, higher Octane fuel

March 01, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The higher Octane content is supposed to lower the knocking tendency of fuel which in turn would increase thermal efficiency and give superior and clean combustion of the fuel

The Hindu Bureau

Targeting owners of SUVs and high-end bikes, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has launched the Power95, a petrol product that has higher Octane number than its Power variant that has an Octane of 95 and regular petrol, which has an Octane of 91.

“It is a superior petrol that has higher thermal efficiency, and hence will provide more power to the engine thus offering faster acceleration. It has been developed in HPCL’s own R&D facility at Bengaluru. The additive will be blended at our terminals,” said Sandeep Maheshwari, Executive Director (Retail). The higher Octane content is supposed to lower the knocking tendency of fuel which in turn would increase thermal efficiency and give superior and clean combustion of the fuel. 

Sanjay Mathur, Chief General Manager (Retail), said that there were around 1,700 retail outlets managed by the HPCL in the State and all the outlets that have Power brand will soon get Power95. “At present around 6% of our customers use Power fuel, and they will automatically convert to this new variant. We want to offer it to all our customers since it will offer a better experience to motorists,” he added.  

Radhika. N, Deputy General Manager-Retail, Chennai RRO, was also present during the launch.

