How would you celebrate your birthday if it falls in the lockdown period?

Here is a predictable line of thought: “Tough luck if your birthday falls in the lockdown period!”

Belying his age, a boy from Sabapathy Nagar in Moovarasampet brought a whole new reasoning to this situation.

On April 8, N. Siddharth, who turned 10 on the day, distributed an amount of ₹ 1,840 towards relief work being carried out by Sabapathy Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association.

It was a touching sight for volunteers from the Association as little Siddharth donated the amount, consisting of many five-rupee coins, that he had patiently and steadfastly collected for his 10th birthday celebration.

“Seeing our work, Siddharth (a resident of First Cross Street in Sabapathy Nagar) came forward and donated the money. We are deeply moved by the boy’s timely help and wish him happy and healthy life,” says G. P. Babu, G. P. Babu, secretary, Sabapathy Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association.

Association members are among group of volunteers from Moovarasampet and Keezhkattalai who prepare food and distribute it in packets to daily wagers and others who are struggling to put food on their table.