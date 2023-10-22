How West Bengal ‘settled down’ in Korattur

October 22, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST

Unable to visit Bengal for Durga Puja celebrations due to work commitments, a clutch of Bengali families brought the State to Korattur. That “cultural transfer” was made possible by Korattur Puja Association, born in 1980. Counted among the Association’s architects are N.D. Ghosh, J. Jha, Sadhan Debnath, Late A.P. Kar and Late Choudhury.

Nearly 100 families registered with it, the Association has offered a microcosm of Bengal in Korattur during the Puja Week every year since its inception, the two years of pandemic being the only exception.

“Not being home for Puja is a big thing for any Bengali staying away from home, so nine to 10 families came together to celebrate the Duseehra celebration well over four decades ago,” says 83-year-old N.D. Ghosh who came Madras in 1977 through a transferable job.

In the early years, the Association being strapped for funds, celebrations were austere — minimal decorations, no bhoj.

“Only in 1984 did the celebrations get bigger,” he says. An idol maker was brought from West Bengal.

Bengalis working at companies in Ambattur Industrial Estate, Integral Coach Factory and the Southern Railway were drawn to put down roots in Korattur. Sanjib Mullick notes he was looking for a locality in Chennai with a sizeable Bengali population, and that search led him to Korattur in 2001.

As the Association does not have a space or a fixed venue to hold events, some of the get-togethers are held at the homes of members.

“Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary celebrations would be conducted on the terrace of a member’s home by turns — this became another occasion for bonding,” says Sanjib, a member of the Association.

This year’s Puja celebration is being held at Mohan Towers, G.R.K. Palace, M.T.H. Road, Padi.

Annadhanam will be served on the three days — saptami, ashtami and navami — to members and non-members who can be part of other events as well. Bengali singers will be performing on stage. Different rituals according to Bengali culture will be performed. The Puja will end with Sindur Khela and boron (bisarjan) of Goddess Durga.