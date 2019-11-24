Chennai

How to restore Cauvery?

more-in

Discussion throws up several suggestions

Bringing back traditional water recharging systems, stopping of sand mining in the river and working at the village-level involving panchayats were suggestions made by panelists at a day-long discussion on ‘Interrogating Cauvery Calling’, organised by the Asian College of Journalism on Saturday.

Leo Saldanha, Environment Support Group, suggested that collective efforts be taken and said that large-scale projects were not the solution to restore the river Cauvery.

Bhargavi S. Rao, environmentalist, strongly advocated stopping sand mining. “If mining upto a depth of 1 m is allowed, illegal mining is done till a 20-m depth,” she said, adding that there was a need to go back to traditional forms of cultivation. Places that have no water need to move away from water intensive crops like paddy and sugarcane.

N. Ram, chairman, THG Publishing Pvt. Ltd, said planting trees on the banks of the Cauvery and farmlands was clearly not the way to go. Many great achievements under different civilisations were due to the river, he said, adding that the Cauvery mattered a lot to this part of the country.

Nithyanand Jayaram, environmentalist, listed out points against the Cauvery Calling project, proposed by a private Coimbatore-based foundation, and said he would not give ₹42 to plant a tree along the river bank. He said the proposal lacked transparency. Jayaram Venkatesan of Arappor Iyakkam said there was a need to make governments more accountable.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2019 12:51:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/how-to-restore-cauvery/article30064392.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY