How to restore Cauvery?

Bringing back traditional water recharging systems, stopping of sand mining in the river and working at the village-level involving panchayats were suggestions made by panelists at a day-long discussion on ‘Interrogating Cauvery Calling’, organised by the Asian College of Journalism on Saturday.

Leo Saldanha, Environment Support Group, suggested that collective efforts be taken and said that large-scale projects were not the solution to restore the river Cauvery.

Bhargavi S. Rao, environmentalist, strongly advocated stopping sand mining. “If mining upto a depth of 1 m is allowed, illegal mining is done till a 20-m depth,” she said, adding that there was a need to go back to traditional forms of cultivation. Places that have no water need to move away from water intensive crops like paddy and sugarcane.

N. Ram, chairman, THG Publishing Pvt. Ltd, said planting trees on the banks of the Cauvery and farmlands was clearly not the way to go. Many great achievements under different civilisations were due to the river, he said, adding that the Cauvery mattered a lot to this part of the country.

Nithyanand Jayaram, environmentalist, listed out points against the Cauvery Calling project, proposed by a private Coimbatore-based foundation, and said he would not give ₹42 to plant a tree along the river bank. He said the proposal lacked transparency. Jayaram Venkatesan of Arappor Iyakkam said there was a need to make governments more accountable.