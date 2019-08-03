How to make foot overbridges user-friendly

There are those high-standing foot overbridges that look magnificent, especially when they come paired with a wide road. Residents on many sections of Chennai’s Old Mahaalipuram Road — aka IT Corridor — may be able to relate to that.

However, the best-possible manner in which pedestrians can cross is by using at-grade crossings that have safety-enhancing measures firmly tucked in place. For, climbing the stairs of a foot overbridge (FOB) or a subway calls for an extra effort even for the young and nimble, let alone seniors.

However, with little effort being made at-grade crossings safe for pedestrians, on most roads in Indian metros, the FOBs may after all remain a big necessity.

The question we probably should be asking is: If they have to established, can they be made as user-friendly as possible so that they are better-utilised?

In some Indian metros, planning engineers are indeed improving the design to make the traditional FOBs more pedestrian-friendly, and the effort includes creating more access points, installing lifts, ramps and other comfort features.

In Bengaluru, many busy arterial roads have aesthetically-designed FOBs that pedestrians are likely to feel inclined to use. At the six-lane Outer Ring Road in Bellandur, which has many IT and ITeS companies, the FOB that is paired with lifts, facilitates quick and comfortable access to the bus stops on the road.

At Jayanagar, a residential neighbourhood, a foot overbridge is in the shape of a semi-circle, providing access to three different roads.

The city has a few other such facilities that have been built through private-public partnership.

At Nagawara junction on Outer Ring Road, opposite Embassy Manyata Business Park, the FOB was built by Embassy Group in partnership with Bengaluru Development Authority and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Another striking feature about FOBs in Bengaluru is that authorities barricade the median around these facilities with either steel or cement structures, making it impossible for pedestrians to dash across the road, and take the safe option of taking the FOB.

Many access points

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is constructing FOBs with more exit and entry points at five stations, to prevent overcrowding. An additional set of staircases descend from the middle section of the bridge.

A typical FOB runs from east to west connecting all platforms and has access points on the sides, from north and south, at each platform. In the new model, according to a report in The Hindu, staircases start from the middle of the bridge and run parallel to it from the east and west. They will converge on a common deck below the FOB, which will be connected to platforms with another set of stairs from the north and south.

Half-elevated subways

At least three places in Delhi — two in Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and one at Soami Nagar on Outer Ring Road — the local body has tried out the what can be called “half-elevated subways”. This design seeks to get around the problem of having to climb a long flight of stairs by reducing the number of steps.

“If a typical underpass has 12 to 15 steps on one side, here one brings it down to almost half,” says S. Velmurugan, head of Traffic Engineering and Safety Division, Central Road Research Institute, New Delhi. He says this is cost-effective because lifts involve periodic maintenance and the continuing cost of running them, are not needed. However, this design has not taken off in a major way. Velmurugan says that is because road, when constructed, should factor in this subway design.

“When a road is being widened, one must plan such facilities,” he says.

Community participation

A study conducted by Centre for Environment Science (CSE) has noted that the Government’s responsibility should not end with providing foot overbridges that connect to bus stops.

“FOBs increase the walking distances at least by three to five times compared to at-grade facilities. It violates the principle that people and public transport have to remain at-grade. Flyovers and footover bridges should not be treated as independent infrastructure projects but should be an integral part of the community mobility plan of the city,” says Vivek Chattopadhyay, programme manager for air pollution and sustainable mobility team at CSE.

Urban mobility planners say a feasibility study is essential before planning a foot overbridge; and that community participation in design, construction and maintenance of FOBs will pay dividends.