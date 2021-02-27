How staff respond to medical emergencies on Chennai Metro trains

CHENNAI

27 February 2021 14:02 IST

From first aid kits to stretcher, wheelchair, medicines and BP apparatus, we are well equipped, Chennai Metro Rail officials said.

On February 24 at 10.20 a.m., P.M. Rajeev was behind the wheel in a Chennai Metro train when he received an emergency alarm from a passenger in the last coach about a co-passenger fainting. The train had crossed Nehru Park and was heading to Egmore Metro Rail station.

Mr. Rajeev immediately informed the operational control centre. The centre in turn informed J. Rajesh, the station controller of Egmore Metro Rail station. In a few minutes, Mr. Rajesh arrived at the platform with a wheelchair. As the train reached the station, the passenger was escorted out on the wheelchair. Mr. Rajesh had also called for an ambulance.

“We sprinkled water (on his face) and he slowly regained consciousness. He had vomited and had a minor injury on his forehead, sustained while fainting. By the time we administered first aid, the ambulance arrived and took him to a government hospital. We later found out that he had donated blood and had travelled without taking adequate rest,” Mr. Rajesh, an employee with the Chennai Metro Rail for seven years now, said.

Advertising

Advertising

Such incidents are not uncommon on the Chennai Metro. On Febuary 26, a passenger fainted in Anna Nagar Tower station and was rushed to a hospital nearby by the station controller. Similar incident occurred at Wimco Nagar station too, when the station staff carried a passenger on a stretcher to the ambulance.

“From first aid kits to stretcher, wheelchair, medicines and BP apparatus, we are well equipped. We undergo training every year and have been given a plan of action in case of emergencies. We also try to get in touch with the family and inform them about the passenger,” Mr. Rajeev said.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited, regular training helps the staff in efficiently handling an emergency. “Rajesh and Rajeev were extended a gesture of appreciation for offering timely help to the passenger,” an official said.