How ‘Slum Parliament’ in a Chennai community is making a difference

June 24, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST

Most passersby would associate the slum near Pumping Station in Chintadripet with deplorable living conditions. Efforts seem to under way to change that image.

This community is now exemplifying the power of collective voices. Since August 2021, it has been hosting a model similar to the area sabha or ward meeting.

In July, residents of this colony will complete two years of ‘Slum Parliament’, an initiative by NGOs Recycle Bin and Cheer, in association with Greater Chennai Corporation, to represent problems of the people and have them addressed.

Members are elected from the community and given different titles to represent the area’s concerns before various government departments.

“An issue is prioritised every month. For example, if waste is the theme then the one in charge of conservancy will be in attendance for sure,” says Ganga Dileep C, founder, Recycle Bin, the NGO that conducted the Toilet Festival in the city in 2022. Besides, the officials representing GCC, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and the SI of the police station nearby are part of the committee. As its comes under his jurisdiction, MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin has also attended a few of these meetings.

The date of the meeting is based on the convenience of all stakeholders.

During one meeting, a lady was concerned about urinary tract infection affecting the women in the community. The health issue was later traced to a water tanker shared by residents of the area. “We had a health camp in the area; and it was only later that we found that the algae in the common tank was the cause,” says Ganga.

The tank was removed and piped water supply was brought to the street, she says.

Inundation during monsoon is another issue the area has been facing for many years due to blockage in the drains. Residents are nudged to change old habits. Plastic littering was found to be contributing to these blockages.

“Once the blockage was cleared waste collection at source was initiated,” says Ganga, an architect.

Jeeva Malar, who is in her twenties, says the Slum Parliament has given them more hope of coming together as a community and working closely with the authorities.

“Drainage outside our house would overflow very often and even when we complained it was rarely attended. Since these meetings have begun, the drain is cleared every month,” says Jeeva Malar.

She says the area has seen many other improvements in the last one year, the most recent being the installation of new street lights.

For Recycle Bin, this project is a pilot one that comes with a scope for expansion.

