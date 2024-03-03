How residents came together to develop the suburbs

March 03, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST

When V. Rama Rao purchased land at Lakshmi Nagar at Nanganallur in 1961, there was hardly a road in the entire locality. Today, the area has grid roads and other amenities.

Mr. Rao, who has retired from the erstwhile Telephones Department, said the active participation of residents’ welfare associations was the biggest strength of residents in the southern suburbs to get the civic infrastructure developed over a period of time.

Villages once

Several localities of south Chennai, such as Chromepet, Nanganallur, Chitlapakkam, and Velachery, were villages. But they attracted a large number of people in the last few decades. They were provided with sewers, Metro Water connections, good roads, and bus services, thanks to the support of the residents.

When the plot was purchased at Lakshmi Nagar, it cost ₹1,600. Alandur was only a panchayat, which was later upgraded as a municipality. The condition of the roads was poor, and walking at night was dangerous as there were no street lights. And when it rained, the streets and the houses would be flooded with the water flowing from the Adambakkam lake. There was no public transport and we had to depend on the suburban trains at the far-away Palavanthangal.

Promoting macro infrastructure

All civic issues were resolved with the formation of residents’ welfare associations. In 1996, I founded the United Forum of Nanganallur Welfare Association to bring in macro infrastructure. Residents’ welfare association members met Governor Bhishma Narain Singh and submitted a memorandum, demanding construction of a subway at Palavanthangal, an underground drainage, and a library. This meeting paved the way for the subway, which today serves as an important link for thousands of residents. A bigger subway has been built at Thillai Ganga Nagar.

The most successful civic project, which became a model for the entire State, was the underground drainage system, which was executed by the Alandur municipality at a cost of ₹40 crore. A part of the cost was borne by the residents, with each house-owner contributing ₹5,000. The project was commissioned by municipal chairman R.S. Bharathi.

(As told to R. Srikanth)

