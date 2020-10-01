How lockdown pushed car collectors in Chennai to buy more vintage models

Chennaiites caught a glimpse of the city’s vintage cars recently, as the classic automobiles and their owners took a stroll for the first time since the lockdown in March

The Chevrolet Fleetmaster is a bonafide headturner; one of those cars that was oft-featured in films of the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s.

The novelty of having grown up around the car is perhaps what makes the Fleetmaster a coveted possession among vintage car enthusiasts in the city.

The lockdown, however, made it harder for the collectors to connect with their passion, especially since these automobiles need to be tended to a lot more than your average car.

“It was such a hassle. We didn’t have the mechanics and the shops were also shut. These cars have to be started at least once a month. If you don’t, the brakes get jammed, the carburettors get clogged, and because our fuel content is high on sulphur, we also encounter a lot of issues with the cars’ fuel systems, if left unattended,” says Ranjit Pratap, managing director, Rayala Corporation.

Ranjit Pratap | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

But the lockdown was also a blessing in disguise, for these hobbyists also bought cars like never before. Ranjit, who owns 85 vintage cars, describes the situation with a laugh: “An idle mind is the devil’s workshop,” and adds that he purchased six vintage models — including a Toyota Camry and a 1975 Toyota Land Cruiser. “I have no place left to park in my garage now,” he exclaims.

Durable passion

This past Sunday, for the first time since lockdown in March, as many as 15 vintage cars, including the aforementioned Fleetmaster, rolled down Kamarajar Salai near Marina Beach for much-needed fresh air; the cars and its owners embarked on a short rally towards OMR.

Vintage cars at the rally near Marina Beach | Photo Credit: R Ragu

“It is a nice feeling since the pandemic restricted us from moving around for so long. But this is a passion and we want to share the enthusiasm,” says Ranjit, who is also president of Historical Cars Association of India.

“We usually do activities for Madras Week, which wasn’t possible this year. So we thought we would combine both occasions and organised the rally,” he adds.

Held to mark World Tourism Day, which fell on September 27, the rally had a 1949 Cadillac, a 1949 Buick, a Mini Cooper, Jaguars, Mustangs and Mercedes’ besides other vintage models.

“If the situation gets better next year, we plan on doing more rallies and exhibitions as before,” says Ranjit.

Vintage cars at the rally near Marina Beach | Photo Credit: R Ragu

At 60, VS Kylas, who is the secretary of Historical Cars Association of India — and for whom owning a vintage car is not just about the novelty — describes himself as a “do-it-yourself” person when it comes to restoring his cars.

“These cars were built to last generations,” he says. Likewise for V Durai Mohan, who owns Varadharaja theatre in Chitlapakkam, and for whom collecting vintage cars started as a serious business over 25 years ago. He counts the 1924 Chevrolet in his garage as the most prized among the dozen vintage cars he owns.

Their passion is set to carry over to the next generation. A good example is one of the participants at Sunday’s rally, 24-year-old Abhinav Shankar, the son of Shankar Sundaram of Amalgamations Group.

Vintage cars at the rally near Marina Beach | Photo Credit: R Ragu

The Automobile Engineering student calls himself an aspiring collector, and speaks passionately of gasoline-powered cars.

The first time he drove a vintage car was a few months after he turned 18, when his father asked him to drive the 1975 Mini 1275 GT to the Puducherry rally. “It is something that has since grown on me,” he says.

Prior to the pandemic, vintage car owners routinely convened for a weekend trip to Mamallapuram. Ranjit now encourages automobile lovers to take enough safeguards and slowly resume pursuing their interests, like going on a road trip.

“This pandemic is not going to leave us at least for the next one year or so. I’m not saying we should be careless, but we cannot lock ourselves up. You have to be cautious, take enough precautions and then enjoy yourself to the extent possible.”