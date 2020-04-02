Ginger, lemon and turmeric: How dieticians at Chennai’s GH are using these to help Coronavirus patients

It is a challenging task to reach Dr Sujatha Venkatesh, Chief Dietician at Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, on the telephone. Her daily routine has gone for a toss over the past few weeks, ever since the Coronavirus hit Tamil Nadu. With an increasing number of cases and special dietary requirements for every patient, the pressure is on her and her team to deliver.

And they have, with a smile on their faces. Sujatha and her team have been working around the clock to make sure that the patients who have tested positive and all the staff working towards caring for them have been fed — with the kind of food that they believe will make recuperation easier. Though there are reportedly only six positive patients at this hospital now, the team is putting an effort into ensuring a healthy diet for them and their many caregivers.

“They say, unave marundhu (food is medicine), and that is so true in times like this,” says Dr Sujatha.

When patients who tested positive for COVID-19 started arriving at the Chennai GH, not only was the medical fraternity ready, but so also was the team involved in figuring out their daily diet. Dr Sujatha and her team sat together to pen a list of things that people use in everyday life to build immunity, and incorporated them in the menu of both the patients fighting Coronavirus as well as the medical staff handling them. That resulted in a ‘Covid-19 Diet Book’ that acts as their go-to guide today.

At the Government hospital, Coronavirus patients start their morning at 7 am with some hot boiled water, with ginger and lemon (with skin). Breakfast includes idlis, two eggs and samba rava upma, with onion chutney, and milk. At 10 am, they are served fresh sathukudi juice, and they have ginger/lemon hot water again at 11.30 am, along with some cucumber salad.

Lunch arrives at about 1.30 pm, and consists of chapati, mint rice, two vegetable curries, pepper rasam and roasted Bengal gram. They are also given turmeric milk and dal soup later in the evening, followed by a dinner that consists of chapatis, idlis and vegetable kurma.

The emphasis is on three things: ginger, lemon and turmeric.

“Ginger gives a lot of relief to people having cold, and lemon, rich in Vitamin C, has detoxification qualities. The turmeric and pepper we use in the food have great anti-bacterial benefits, and they are both very familiar to the Indian palate, because we mostly use them at our homes,” she adds.

Boosting the immune system to fight the virus is something that the team is actively working on. “If you have a balanced diet, then you are keeping a lot of diseases at bay,” adds Dr Sujatha.