How jaali work was preserved at a subway in Chennai

July 22, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST

Facilities that come with the time stamp of heritage sometimes have to be brought up to date. In that process, they might be recast in a mould that might address the exigencies of the present but causes them to lose their soul which needs the nourishment of the past. However, thankfully, amidst the modernisation of facilities, there are cases of heritage being given its space.

The modernisation of the Anna Subway is an example. Around three years ago, Metro Rail announcements began to echo down the underground corridors of the three-arm Anna subway.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited had carried out the integration of the subway into its space, tasking this facility (born in 1965) with the additional function of leading Metro Rail commuters into its Government Estate station.

The walls, drab from lack of colour and dirty from unwanted colour, received tiles. The flooring shone, having been paved with granite.

The overall picture is one of a 58-year-old facility effectively being smartened up to hide its age.

However, in what is absolutely heart-warming for those eternally in love with the soul of Madras, the facility (whose construction was started in 1965 by the Highways department; and its inauguration was in 1967) retains a feature that places it in the right time-slot.

The restoration steered clear of the jaali work the way a master surgeon keeps the scalpel off flesh that is best left undisturbed.

Given the strikingly modern look imparted to the facility, the restraint that left the jaali work is indeed commendable.

Suggesting a creative representation of leaves, the jaali work is intricate and eye-catching. Thin steel bars, thin enough to be pliant, have been threaded to keep the pattern intact. The jaali work had been done in rectangular blocks that have been joined.

Around a year ago, as part of Singara Chennai 2.0, Greater Chennai Corporation painted the three sides bearing the jaali work that overlook that junction.

While modernising old facilities in Chennai, it would be commendable if a piece of Madras is preserved during the process — that is, whatever is worth preserving. In the run-up to Madras Day (August 22), exercises that struck a balance between modernisation and heritage conservation will be showcased .

