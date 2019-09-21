How green is your median strip?

Besides preventing head-on collisions, what can a median do? Mass-transit lines and cycle lanes are among the possibilities. Across India those, most of these possibilities come across as unachievable. After all, the median can’t be narrow — which is often the case in our metros — and still accommodate such ambitions. In certain other parts of the world, while designing highways with fast-moving traffic, it isn’t unusual for road and traffic planners to settle on having medians that would be as wide as two lanes put together. In our context, that should sound like extravagance.

So, in most situations, we may have to just see how well medians do the basic functions of preventing accidents and adding a dash of colour to a dull and drab drive.

The question is: Have you ever taken a good look at the medians in your neighbourhood with a critical eye to see how they serve these purposes? The logical next question would be: How do they stack up against what could be the best in class?

For now, we are staying with the first question. And we would like you to ask that question, along with us. For starters, we are looking at three roads, maintained by Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC), where the drive is supposed to be an experience.

It’s Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR). East Coast Road (ECR) — we are considering only the section of ECR that is maintained by TNRDC (that is ECR from Akkarai to Puducherry border). The third road is ECR Link Road, officially known as Kalaignar Karunanidhi Salai.

And, I can hear a roar of protest from OMRians. On week days, getting through OMR with its traffic knots, is like getting through a day with multiple deadlines. So, picture only the weekend — when the IT workforce would have gone to roost — and the drive gets smoother.

A study in contrast

On East Coast Road, landscaping is not continuous. TNRDC sources cite difficulty in sourcing water for the plants as reason for this situation. This writer took a “green-test drive” from Akkarai to Uthandi, and found nerium plants in three varieties — red, pink and white – to be the dominant median-vegetation. There was also a touch of bougainvillea to the colour-matrix. The plants were noticeably spaced apart.

Red, pink and white nerium plants on the median at ECR. Photo: Prince Frederick | Photo Credit: Prince Frederick

On Old Mahabalipuram Road, the landscaping is continuous. TNRDC could settle on this landscaping arrangement due to availability of water, say TNRDC sources. Water from the STP at CMWSSB’s pumping station in Perungudi is used for the purpose, sources add.

The flowering plants on the median include acalypha, pisonia, thevitia, bougainvillea, nerium and ixora.

Two landscaping models

Another striking feature of the median-landscaping at OMR is the frequency with which the palms appear, starting from Madhya Kailash. Four types of palms — date palms, foxtail palms, royal palms, and fishtail palms — are found there.

In contrast, ECR features only date palms, and even these are found only at the median at the Uthandi toll plaza.

“On ECR, we carry out ‘extensive landscaping’. On OMR, we follow the intensive-landscaping model, which explains the intense focus on the median. We settled on this arrangement factoring in various considerations. On ECR, starting from Akkarai and towards Puducherry border, there are around 8,000 trees. Out of them, 5650 were planted in 2016. Maintenance of palms can be challenging. But such maintenance fits in with the model we have adopted for OMR,” say TNRDC sources.

This writer was witness to a trimming exercise at the Uthandi toll plaza, involving the date palms there.

The intensive landscaping model is followed on the ECR Link Road – officially Kalaignar Karunanidhi Salai.