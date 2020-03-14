How foot soldiers are benefitting from a waste upcycling exercise

After serving as a sweeper for a company that was in a contract with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to carry out conservancy operations in Zone 11 — Valasarawakkam, 38-year-old B. Mahalakshmi now sees an opportunity coming her way in the new waste management initiatives undertaken by GCC.

Mahalakshmi is now part of a four-member women’s team that has been roped in by GCC to convert the cloth waste generated in Zone 11 into usable items. The other three women, who were housewives all these years and from financially-disadvantaged backgrounds have found some means to augment their family’s earnings. These women turn the cloth waste into pillow covers, cushion covers, mats, purses and bags.

Like them, K. Subramaniam, a cobbler, has also benefited from the GCC’s initiative. As a road-side cobbler, he has been hardly getting any business. Now, there is no dearth of work — with 15 pairs of discarded shoes to mend, he has his hands full.

In addition, he has a good number of worn-out bags including hand bags, travel bags and school bags to repair.

Certain discarded items — gently-used clothes, mattresses, bags and footwear — are being given a new lease of life.

Zonal Officer S. Sasikala says “This exercise offers a win-win situation for the GCC as well as for the tailors and the cobblers we have brought in. Our objective is to prevent recyclable waste from entering the landfills. Likewise, it is an opportunity for them to make some money. GCC has provided the sewing machines; and the power supply is taken care of. These people are just expected to convert waste into useful products and they are allowed to sell and share the earnings among themselves. We also ensure that the cloth waste is laundered with detergents and leave-on fragrant solutions are used. They are dried and ironed before being handed over to the women tailors. The staff and engineers here have pooled in money and bought a washing machine for this purpose. Moreover, we will be bringing in two more cobblers as a we keep getting a good number of footwear and bags.”

Another interesting aspect of the waste-repurposing work that is done here is using thermocol waste to make flower pots. “The themocol is crushed and mixed with cement and using a plastic pot as a mould, thermocol pots are made. After four days of curing, the pots are ready for containing soil, coco peat and manure . The coconut shells and husks which are generated as waste are crushed and converted into coco peat. Manure is also prepared from the decomposable waste. Except for cement, nothing else was bought. We brought saplings from our home gardens. We plan to sell it at a price of ₹.100. To begin with, 50 pots with saplings are ready for sale. We invite people to donate saplings,” says the Zonal Officer.

The Zone 11 team of Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to organise an exhibition-cum-sale of these upcycled products soon.

“We are organising this exhibition to demonstrate to people that the things they have discarded still has some value for someone else. Therefore, we once again request them to segregate the waste they generate,” says the Zonal Officer.