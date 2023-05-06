How far can a child with special needs go? Lakshay answers that one in style 

May 06, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST

On April 30, Lakshay Krishnakumar swam in the sea, covering the distance between Neelankarai and Kannagi Statue, and established a new record for Asia Book of Records. The laurel was preceded by three months of back-breaking practice, not only for 11-year-old Lakshay, who is on the spectrum, but also for his support team.

A student of Yadhavi Sports Academy for Special Needs, Lakshay has offered immense hope to parents of children with special needs through this achievement. Lakshay reportedly started with zero cognition and his improvement over the years has been singular. He has benefited from vision, behaviour and pool activities.

The preparation

Forty-five days before the event, his parents Aiswarya K and Krishnakumar M had registered for it. Getting permission to swim in the seas was the most challenging part.

“You need to get an NOC from the Coast Guard security to organise a sea expedition. For this, we had to produce the disability card, give the boat licence number mentioning details of the boats that will go into the sea when Lakshay swims and the engine for the boat. The information of the coach with a sea lifeguard certificate and rescuer on board are among other documents that were provided,” says Aiswarya, adding that paper work took the major chunk of the time.

There is also a letter that has to be produced from the Sports Authority of India confirming the names of people coming as adjudicators from the Asia Book of Records.

Meanwhile, Lakshay was undergoing a rigorous schedule with head coach Sathish Sivakumar and his team. “Every week, two to three sessions in the sea were planned after consulting the tidal chart and weather forecast,” says Aiswarya.

On days when a session was on, Lakshay would have to leave home at 4.30 a.m. and he would be back only around 10.30 a.m.

The beach at Kovalam and Neelangarai were two places where they practiced the most. On days when there was no practice in the sea, Lakshay would be taken to a pool with a lesson plan prepared by the coaches.

Eswari Andiappan, an endurance athlete working closely with Lakshay for over a year, had worked out a diet plan for him.

“If the coach tells me today it is sprint for him then I would give him more of protein -based food,” says Eswari.

As Lakshay is a vegetarian, gut-friendly protein had to be chosen. Carbohydrates is mandatory but care had to be taken to ensure Lakshay does not put on weight.

“His plate will always look colourful with lot of fruits and vegetables,” she says. The staple rice-dominated South Indian diet was on, but kept in moderation. “The base ingredient is what we had to work on considerably. For instance, bhel puri and sandwich would be prepared without the regular items; like the former had bottle guard and pumpkin added as ingredients,” says Eswari.

A lot of base ingredients were experimented. “Like wheat flour with rajma and ragi would be used as base,” says Eswari, who is first woman to finish the Iron Triathlon.

For parents keen on getting their children enter record books, Eswari suggests the elders change their food habits. “First make your plate colourful and have 3.5 to 4 litres of water,” she says, adding children learn by observing.