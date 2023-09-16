September 16, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST

Why the bench rises and falls

How far above terra firma the bench at a bus shelter can be positioned?

A Greater Chennai Corporation Official pegs it at 40 cm, stating that it is the standard measurement.

He qualifies the statement: A slightly higher number would be in order, if the likelihood of the ground being raised looms on the horizon.

He adds extraneous factors that come into play after the installation can interfere with the original calculation, one way or the other.

Here are two common scenarios.

Work on the spot by a line agency may do away with the pavement, thereby giving the bench a higher ground clearance until the pavement is relaid. Sometimes, a newly-constructed pavement might bring the bench uncomfortably closer to the ground. The official notes wherever it is possible to correct the height, it is done immediately. In many cases, the correction cannot be done till the work by the line agency is completed in totality.

He cites the example of Metro Rail work which is usually a long affair in a given patch, and in certain cases, it would even necessitate the temporary dismantling of the shelter. In this scenario, GCC would wait for the work to run its course before seeking to adjust bus shelters for height.