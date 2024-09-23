How does Chennai handle its dry waste

The necessity of source segregation

We insist on three things before getting into an MoU with a residents association — basic three-way segregation, on-time payment and one-year contract. If the RWA does not ensure their residents segregate the waste then we send photos of mixed waste for the management committee to take action.

Reasons for poor waste management are many. The common ones are change of association committee and the new team being unable to match the enthusiasm of the former team; and relocation of resident volunteers. We do everything we can to address such nagging issues but if we still get mixed waste, we terminate the services. We prefer to start engaging with the community after they have initiated source segregation. In our model we do not pay the residents association any money in return for recyclable waste. Instead they pay us a monthly fee ranging from ₹ 15,000 to ₹30,000 which depends on the size of the community, amount of waste collected and proximity to dry waste facility.

There is not much demand for recyclables, so it does not make sense to pay people. Besides, there is labour involved in sorting the dry waste into multiple categories.

I. Priyadarshini, founder, WasteWinn

Sorting helps at many levels

We cannot match the rates offered by the local raddiwala but we do not say no to any dry waste (hard and soft) given to us. When a gated community or group of individuals in a colony segregate their dry waste into different categories, the pay back is higher. Even if residents do not sort the waste, we pick up the waste but do not pay them. This is taken to our material recovery facility in Red Hills where we ensure every item is sent for recycling.

Only when a good number of people in a community hand us segregated dry waste do we get into an agreement with the residents association. Or, we are happy to engage with a small, active group of green volunteers who want us to drop in on a weekly or monthly basis. Besides picking the recyclable waste, we also drive events to bring in behavioural changes among residents.

Krishnapriya A.

co-founder, Spreco Recycling

The complex dry waste ecosystem

Self-management of dry waste is more complex than wet waste, so we must follow the three R’s — reduce, reuse and recycle — diligently. To holistically manage dry waste, production has to be streamlined. We also need to create awareness among public about where and how to dispose of dry waste. Whether it is the dry waste recovery facilities in the city or dedicated drop-off points to dispose of ewastes, they must be easily accessible. Towards that end, awareness needs to be created.

Samuel Jacob

faculty, Department of Biotechnology, SRM Institute of Science and Technology

Seeing is believing

The residents’ association at our gated community — 150-plus villa-type houses — insisted on segregation at source. We also had a glimpse of waste management company Urbaser Sumeet’s yard and were convinced that waste was processed in the right manner, which helped us push our residents to only leave segregated waste.

The conservancy team in return pasted green stickers on gates where residents do a good job of segregation, which is a motivation for us.

Prabhu Venugopal

former president, Chettinad Enclave Residents Association, Pallikaranai

Empanelled vendors on board

Currently, Greater Chennai Corporation has 31 empanelled vendors brought on board for their track record in managing dry and wet waste. We insist that every community does in situ composting of wet waste. If they cannot do that for some reason, they can take the services of any of the empanelled vendors. These waste management companies were signed on after studying their composting and recovery facilities and processes to see if they meet the standards set by the Corporation. The zonal officer in every zone is required to review their work, and once a year they are required to renew their licence.

Official

Solid Waste Management, Greater Chennai Corporation

A small group makes a big difference

Just a clutch of residents, we are doing whatever we can to ensure non-biodegredable waste generated in our midst does not end up in a landfill. The local kabadiwalla in our area is selective about the dry waste he would accept, his decision motivated by commerce. So, we engaged the services of a vendor who collects all categories of dry waste — plastics, cartons, glass bottles and so on — and ensures they are recycled at their material recovery facility.

We do not get compensated as we do not do the finer sorting on this waste. Knowing that the recyclable waste we generate avoids the dumping ground is reward enough.

Bhuvana Raj

co-founder of SIMPLE (Sustainability Improvement through multiple projects for a lovelier Elan), a green volunteer, Casagrand Elan, Thalambur

