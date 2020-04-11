‘How do I go about assisting the Corporation in its relief work?’

The magnitude of the current crisis has necessitated a massive relief operation, at various levels. The government machinery is being stretched to the limits. Resident -volunteers are joining hands and pooling in resources to make life a little less difficult for those bearing the brunt of this crisis. There are also cases where volunteers work in close coordination with local bodies, and thereby synergising efforts.

A question that is frequently asked is how can we help the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in its relief work.

Since the beginning of the lockdown period, GCC has been providing free food, medicines and shelter to a huge number of migrant workers and homeless people. They have been given shelter at Corporation’s community centres spread across its 15 zones. To give an idea of the task on their hands, more than 400 Amma canteens is said to have been roped in to prepare food for these groups.

There have been contributions from residents, individually, and also collectively as part of Residents’ Welfare Associations, to the relief work.

Residents donate money. And also in kind – dry rations which goes into preparing food for stranded migrant workers and others staying at relief centres in the city.

Corporation community halls were converted into relief centres, especially for migrant workers and homeless persons, last month.

Corporation officials say the volunteers including individuals and RWAs can contribute dry rations directly to the zonal officer in the respective zone.

Here is an example: Residents of Thiruvengada Nagar in Ambattur Old Town (OT) joined hands a fortnight ago to help the needy and the poor especially migrant workers and homeless persons in Zone 7 of Greater Chennai Corporation by providing 100 kilograms of rice, 10 kilograms of toor daal and 10 litres of edible oil to the local civic officials, to support the relief work being carried out in the locality.

Though contributions of dry rations are accepted at the zonal level, the Corporation has established two collection points — for all the 15 zones — where dry rations can be given. Details about these collection points are given below.

Now, here are answers to a few frequently asked questions; and the answers are based on information shared by Greater Chennai Corporation.

What types of contributions can be made to GCC’s relief work?

a. Individuals, RWAs and any other groups can contribute both in cash and in kind, which will be provision of dry rations to the relief work, by making this donation directly to the civic body.

What is the procedure to be followed while making a cash contribution?

Volunteers should issue a cheque for any amount they intended to contribute to the relief work with following details:

l The cheque should be issued in favour of “The Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation.”

l The amount and date should be mentioned in the cheque. The cheque should be sent to Ripon Buildings, the Greater Chennai Corporation.

l Online transfer of cash contributions can also be done. Here are the necessary details to effect such a transfer:

i) Name of the account holder: The Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation — CSR.

ii) The bank and the branch: ICICI Bank, Nungambakkam Branch.

iii) Account number: 000901126630.

iv) MICR Number: 600229003.

v) IFSC Code: ICIC0000009.

What is the procedure for making contributions in kind?

Volunteers, including individuals and RWAs, can buy any amount of dry rations and hand it over directly to the designated Corporation authorities.

What are the dry rations that can be donated for the relief work?

Dry rations include rice, cooking oil, daal, sambar and rasam powder, sanitary napkins, face masks, disinfectant soaps and surface-cleaning disinfectant liquids.

Where can the volunteers hand over the dry rations?

The Corporation has set up two places to collect dry rations that the public public volunteer to give to GCC. These two designated collection points are meant for all 15 zones within GCC limits. These are: 1. J.J. Indoor Stadium, No: 82/1,off Kilpauk Garden Road, Kilpauk. 2. Amma Aragam, First Street, AB Block, Kumaran Nagar, Anna Nagar East.

If anyone wants to volunteer with GCC by giving their time, how do they get started?

Volunteers including RWAs and individuals can register themselves through Corporation's official website (www.chennai

corporation.gov.in) by going to the category: Covid-19 and Volunteers Registration & NGOs Registration.

Any any enquires, the Corporation also runs a 24-hour helpline desk — 044-25384530.

(Source: The Greater Chennai Corporation)