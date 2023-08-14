How Chennai’s PSBB school celebrated dolls

August 14, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

Krishna is best friends with Spiderman. Minutes before their performance, they are chatting with each other, adjusting their make-up and costumes.

And then they go on stage – at different times – and enthrall audiences assembled at Kamaraj Memorial for ‘Abhinaya’, the 66th school anniversary programme of Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Senior Secondary School (PSBB) in Chennai.

The colourful thematic presentation of ‘Theeratha Vilaiyaatu Bommai’ – timeless dolls, timely companion - introduced audiences to the world of dolls, how they speak volumes on history and reflect the creative ideas of artistes and the culture of the land. Dressed in the traditional costumes of Africa, Arabia, Egypt and USA among others, the children featured in a stylised parade of dolls from across the world.

If the Nine Nights of Kimonos gave a peek into the Japanese doll festival, which has cultural similarities with Navaratri, Leelaadhaari provided a glimpse into various episodes from the Krishna Leela. Buzzy’s Buddies chronicled how old toys react to the arrival of a new toy, thus talking about how acceptance is the key to happiness. Performances such as Doll-Aayana, Vilaiyaada Ivai Podhumaa spoke about how playing with toys helps children make new discoveries and nurtures their overall cognitive development. As someone said, “Dolls are a reminder that we are all different, but that we are all special in our own way.”

The event, put together by teachers and students of PSBB, was staged over two days for different branches of the school and saw the likes of Carnatic vocalist Aruna Sairam and director-actress Suhasini Mani Ratnam grace the occasion as chief guests. Aruna Sairam, who went down memory lane as she recalled her school days, said, “A teacher introduces you to yourself. She lights the lamp of awareness in you. That is the greatest contribution he/she makes. You carry your teacher with you, wherever you go.”