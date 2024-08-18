How Chennai is getting ready to tackle the monsoon this year

With the monsoon approaching, the government has planned a series of measures, involving many departments, to mitigate the impact of the rain. Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has warned of inundation in some areas if there is torrential rain. Can the city withstand spells of intense rainfall this year? Here is how various departments are preparing for the monsoon.

Restoration of waterbodies

The initiatives of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) focus on construction of storm water drains, restoration of waterbodies, and upgrading of infrastructure. In the Kosasthalayar River Basin, the GCC will construct 675.37 km of storm water drains at an estimated cost of ₹3,220 crore. The project, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), has been completed to a length of 559.65 km.

In the Kovalam Basin Phase I, costing ₹150.45 crore and funded by KfW Development Bank, 37.09 km of the total 41.77 km storm water drains have been built.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on August 12 inaugurated Phase II — funded to the tune of ₹447.03 crore, also by KfW — for building 118.77 km of storm water drains. The work has been completed on 85.71 km.

Storm water drains to a length of 47.86 km have been proposed to be built during 2023-24 at an estimated cost ₹188.28 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund. The work has been completed on 39.58 km.

Under Singara Chennai 2.0, 11.47 km of storm water drains have been proposed during 2023-24 at a cost of ₹43.99 crore. The work has so far been completed on 7.78 km. In all, 1,128.97 km of storm water drains have been planned at a cost of ₹4,809.85 crore. The GCC has so far completed the work on 729.81 km, according to official data.

Efforts are being made to clean silt traps. This southwest monsoon, 68,746 silt traps have been cleaned. A total of 70,304 silt traps are to be cleaned for the northeast monsoon.

Another priority is restoration of waterbodies. The GCC has restored 210 ponds that cover 4.2 million square metres at a cost of ₹200.56 crore. The outlay is ₹287.49 crore. The work is in progress on 28 ponds.

The GCC has also created 142 sponge parks, and will establish 31 more, at a cost of ₹8.25 crore. Rainwater harvesting tanks and pumps have been installed at 12 locations at an estimated cost of ₹6.22 crore. These structures are planned at 19 more locations.

Removal of water hyacinth

The Water Resources Department (WRD) is working on removal of hyacinth from waterways and cleaning 15 canals. The WRD also focuses on the pre-emptive emptying of lakes and strengthening the banks of rivers and waterways.

The Buckingham Canal decommissioning and diversions are planned to decrease the rainwater surplus flowing to canals at Korattur and the SIDCO industrial estates.

Road-cutting

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is required to maintain pumping stations and complete road-cutting to facilitate road maintenance by the GCC. Furthermore, cross-culverts must be de-silted, and sewer lines illegally connected to the storm water drains must be removed.

The Highways Department will prioritise the dredging of storm water drains on major roads such as G.N.T. Road, 100-Foot Road, C.T.H. Road, Kundrathur Main Road, Mount Poonamalle Road, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Tambaram-Velachery Main Road, and Pallavaram-Thuraippakkam Radial Road.

Debris to be cleared

Chennai Metro Rail Limited’s project in several parts of the city has been a cause for concern to people residing close to the project areas. CMRL plans to clear debris from four out of five sluices of a bridge. It is expected to complete double canals in Madhavaram and Otteri before the monsoon. The damaged storm water drains on Durgabai Deshmukh Road and Dr. D.G.S. Dhinakaran Salai and in some key areas are to be repaired. High-capacity motor pumps need to be installed to prevent rainwater from seeping in on Purasawalkam High Road and Millers Road, Barnaby Road, J.N. Salai, Kaliyamman Koil Street, and Arcot Road.

Tangedco’s plans

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is expected to replace damaged power poles and raise low-hanging power cables. The transformers and pillar boxes will be elevated three metres from the road level.

The elected representatives have asked the civic officials to prepare zone-wise maps that indicate rainwater catchments, and waterbodies, in addition to flood relief centres and access routes.

Officials have been asked to identify and repair potholes on roads and streets, at least 15 days before the predicted onset of the monsoon. Infrastructure projects such as drinking water supply and underground sewerage network will be paused before the monsoon to ensure road safety.

