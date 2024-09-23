How Chennai artists are celebrating their love for the city

Chennai city’s spirit thrives around the clock, from one day to another, with artists celebrating their love for Chennai across mediums, from canvas to fabric. “While discussing the rich heritage of Madras, we wanted a way to celebrate it all year long. That’s how Pattinam prints was born,” explains Divya Vigneshwaran, who specialises in hand-block printed clothes under the brand Hastha (hasthahappiness).

The concept was sparked by architect Thirupurasundari Sevvel from ‘Nam Veedu Nam Oor Nam Kadhai’, a social initiative. “I want to bring out the Madras motifs, starting with the city’s entry stone, which marks ‘0’, the kattumaram, temple umbrellas from Chintadripet, the lighthouse, and the alli flower of Thiru-alli-keni among other symbols,” says Ms. Thirupurasundari.

To bring this vision to life, a creative collaboration emerged, adds Ms. Thirupurasundari, featuring illustrators, stylists, and groups like Anchored Hues, Flavours of Madras, and Paper Thundugal. Together, they brought these motifs to life in a range of clothing – veshtis, sarees, T-shirts, stoles, and even umbrellas.

“What sets these apart is the use of sustainable block printing,” says Ms Thirupurasundari. “The veshtis and T-shirts are printed by adults with disabilities, creating a sustainable income model for them, while skilled artisans print the sarees,” adds Ms. Divya. All profits go towards the Hastha Foundation, which supports the welfare of persons with disabilities. “This collection, featuring 16 Madras-inspired motifs, is all for the love of the city.”

In addition to fabric, there are Madras-themed fusion tote bags by Aafreen Fathima S.K., a full-time architect and artist known as Ninetyeight.madras. “Taking auto rides have always been dreamy to me – the wind, yellows of the auto, and blue skies, just like the starry night. That’s how the tote bag concept of an auto ride under Van Gogh’s starry night came about,” Ms. Aafreen says. “I am a one-person team, hand painting these tote bags,” adds Ms. Aafreen who has been doing this project since the heels of the pandemic.

Ms. Aafreen isn’t stopping at the auto starry night concept; she is also merging other iconic landmarks like Higginbothams on Mount Road and the Armenian Church in George Town with the starry night theme currently. “I will continue to celebrate the heritage of Madras through art that is accessible to all,” says Ms Aafreen.