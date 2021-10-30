How an emergency care non-profit has been creating saviours

At the 15th anniversary celebration of ALERT. Photo: Special Arrangement

30 October 2021 22:22 IST

As ALERT completes 15 years, the non-profit is looking at expanding beyond Chennai and working closely with academic institutions

A freak accident at Perambur railway station a few years ago involving a senior citizen disturbed college student Rohith Kumar who was an eye witness.

“I removed my shoulder bag and allowed the victim to rest his head on it but I did not know how to help the person. The RPF constable who was around asked me to leave, and I was left with the guilt of not being able to help out,” says Rohith.

The incident later encouraged the MCA student to get trained in first-aid delivery from ALERT (Amenity Lifeline Emergency Response Team), a volunteer-driven organisation working in the area of emergency response and care. Today, Rohith is one of ALERT’s active volunteers. In the last two years, he has helped over a dozen accident victims by being a first responder.

Last year, near Thirumangalam junction, a middle-aged person injured his backbone after falling off his two-wheeler. “As it was in the middle of COVID-19, ambulances were not available that easily, so I borrowed a bedspread from a few migrant workers living on the side of the road to lift and put the victim in an autorickshaw,” says Rohith.

One may not always be carrying a first-aid kit to offer emergency response but never walk away from such situations is one golden lesson Rohith has learnt. “Handkerchief can be used for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR); and an identity card or a shirt can be used to offer temporary relief to a person who cannot move his hand by dangling it down his neck,” says 25-year-old Rohith, an ALERT Being awardee.

ALERT, which celebrated its 15th anniversary recently, is encouraging more laypersons like Rohith Kumar to become a first responder and join its “Golden Army.”

Kala Balasundaram, founder, ALERT, says they have trained more than 1.5 lakh people with first aid and emergency response management in the last 15 years. Now they want to go a step ahead by encouraging these trained volunteers to sign up to be a trainer or take up any other focused activity to create awareness.

Community responders

“Golden Army is a focused group that will create a community of responsible and responsive good Samaritans with knowledge of first-aid and respond during emergencies. We have re-defined, re-purposed and revamped the volunteering process with this initiative. Here volunteers will become the warriors during the critical golden hour,” she says.

The goal is to draw Generation Z into this area of volunteering . “We are working towards signing MoU with colleges where students are trained in basis first-aid and from there it is about continuous engagement,” says Kala, who quit her corporate job to work full-time for the non-profit organisation.

Over the years, the non-profit has reached out to people from all walks of life including autorickshaws drivers, fishermen and school students through its targetted programmes. Some of the volunteers who have had personal losses have joined them too.

Its school curriculum, for instance, is led by Nalini Raveendran, a mother who lost her son in a tragic accident outside Raj Bhavan. Passers-by had not come forward to offer help for 45 minutes.

“She put together a 12-15 hour curriculum that is offered for students and teachers ,” says Kala.

“Saviour Saturdays” is another programme where first-aid training is offered every Saturday at 3 p.m. virtually.

Rural reach

During the pandemic, ALERT Bharat was launched where the aim is to empower those not owning a smart phone with knowledge of first-aid. Here the training is offered over the phone in the form of drama and music.

“We have launched this pilot programme with the farming community in Dindigul,” she says.

Kala says ALERT is also shifting its focus to other districts like Coimbatore, Madurai and Dindigul. “We already have a pan-India reach but our plan is to set up base in these places,” says Kala.

Ahead of Deepavali, it is running Be ALERT campaign at government schools to educate youngsters about various degrees of burns and what can be done about them.

Unsung heroes

The organisation is opening nominations for its annual Alert Being Awards that honours the contribution of Good Samaritans who have saved lives. The nominations open on November 8. For details, visit https://alert.ngo/aba/