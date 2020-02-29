How 5th street got a makeover in six months

Chennai

29 February 2020 16:41 IST

This is one of the achievements by the revived Luz Avenue West Residents Association

For a long time, I have been trying to get the bin at the corner of Luz Avenue 5th street moved out or cleared. Last year, in July, a new resident to the area met me with three of her neighbours about the eyesore at our street. We talked and decided to do something about issues around us, before that we wanted to revive the defunct association.

Luz Avenue West Residents Association (LAWRA) was actually started in the 80s with a subscription of ₹5 per month, but within a few years it died out. Some residents tried to revive it, but met with the same result.

Around the same time when we were talking about doing something for the area, a Greater Chennai Corporation employee had come with pamphlets to create awareness on waste segregation. This got me thinking about getting the bin removed from the corner of our street. We met, discussed our plan and started talking to the conservancy inspector about door-to-door collection of garbage.

Advertising

Advertising

We slowly started discussing other issues such as conservation of water and the need for rainwater harvesting wells on the street. Another residents association had installed several of these units.

This motivated us to try and do the same as the small street, turning off from ours used to get flooded. With all the garbage and stench from urine, it was impossible to walk through the stretch and it got worse during rains.

With signatures of consent from residents, we met MLA R.Natraj and requested for constructing RWH wells and removal of bins. Meanwhile we got handouts ready and went door-to-door explaining about RWH and also requesting contributions. We started a WhatsApp group for the Association in August. Today, we have 33 members and counting.

The MLA’s personal assistant, Suresh, came with a contractor to install RWH wells. This was of great help as TANGEDCO, Metrowater and MMWSSB had to help us choose spots. We installed three and the MLA contributed towards installing one for the Association.

These two initiatives set the ball rolling for many other concerns we wanted addressed. The corporation school wall was broken by a bulldozer that was clearing out garbage. With the contribution by a sponsor we got the broken school wall restored with metallic sheets, had it painted and placed some plants. This caught the attention of residents and they were more enthusiastic and supportive.

Conservancy inspector Jaikumar rallied with us to start door-to-door collection of waste. I had seen the work done by NGO Karam Korpom, so we roped them to spruce up a garbage black spot in the street that was used for parking vans. With subscription amount and some donation we got both walls painted. Now this street is a pleasant walk through. Trees have been trimmed and the lights shone bright. We recently got pavements re-laid, again with contribution from residents.

The MLA’s office, AE and CI have been extremely helpful. Mylapore Resident Welfare Association secretary Viswanathan has been guiding us.

Our Pongal get-together had dance, rangoli, tea and snacks.

We are yet to form a committee but our focus is on taking up more improvements.

(Padmini Rajagopal is a member of LAWRA)