Housing board watchman held for job scam

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a watchman who was working with the Tamil Nadu Housing Board and his son for allegedly cheating eight persons by issuing fake allotment orders.

The CCB said K. Ganesh, a staff of Port Trust, lodged a cheating complaint against the father and son at the Commissioner’s office. He said the accused, D. Babu, 50, and his son Vinoth, 27, were introduced to him by a tenant. Mr. Babu claimed that he was working as an officer with the Tamil Nadu Housing Board and was influential. Following his promise to get a housing allotment, Mr. Ganesh and his friends gave ₹52.77 lakh to Mr. Babu and Mr.Vinoth. Mr. Babu gave them fake allotment orders for houses in Maraimalai Nagar.

Only later they found that they had been given fake allotment orders after Mr. Babu delayed the execution of registrations. Their accomplice, Prakash, 41, was also arrested.