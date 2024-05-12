Houses for the poor in open spaces may prove difficult to implement

After several neighbourhoods threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha election, demanding construction of houses for the poor in open public spaces in the city, the issue of land alienation for construction of houses for the poor has grabbed the attention of the civic officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the model code of conduct is lifted next month, major decisions on land alienation are expected to be taken by the government. Urban planners have been opposing the utilisation of large open spaces, like Kannappar Thidal, for building houses. They point to the need for open spaces to deal with natural disasters.

Over 25 areas to be identified

Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan has already directed officials to identify more than 25 areas with open spaces, including the floodplains of the rivers, that are crucial for disaster preparedness. This year, the civic body has started working on disaster preparedness for the monsoon and the summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The voters of the Egmore Assembly constituency have been among the most vociferous in their demand for construction of houses for the poor in large open spaces. A large number of the voters, of the Scheduled Castes, have demanded houses. Egmore MLA I. Paranthaman has been holding talks with the residents and the civic officials to find a solution.

Parties back demand

Political parties, including the national parties, have also supported the demand of the poor residents for houses in open spaces, discounting the need for open spaces to handle disasters. Corporation officials have objected to the utilisation of large open spaces for construction of houses for the poor, stressing that they are needed for building playgrounds and parks. Pulianthope resident Loganathan says a large number of residents have demanded houses in open spaces, like Kannappar Thidal. “The poor residents think that they will not get houses in Kannappar Thidal and have started losing hope. The locals constructed a temple in a space near Kannappar Thidal. Officials ordered the demolition of the temple, but the residents opposed the decision. Later, we used technology to raise the temple and relocate the structure a few metres away from the ramp of the Elephant Gate Bridge near Kannappar Thidal. This shows that the residents’ demand will be accepted,” he says.

Assurance during campaign

G. Selva, Central Chennai district secretary of the CPI(M), says the residents of the neighbourhoods that are likely to be evicted for infrastructure projects are worried about resettlement in a location far away from their place of livelihood. “During the election campaign, the residents got an assurance that they would not be shifted and they would get houses in their localities. After the model code is lifted, the State government should build houses for the poor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The State government has agreed to build houses in Kannappar Thidal. But the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board has reportedly asked the poor residents to pay ₹5.5 lakh for the houses constructed in situ. There is a plan for obtaining private finance for the houses for the poor. This will create a debt trap. Housing is the right of the poor. It is also part of social justice,” he says.

Work on elevated stretch

In areas like Arumbakkam, the residents are scared that the government will start enumeration and eviction after the model code is lifted, as the preliminary work has started on the elevated stretch from the Port to Maduravoyal.

During the Lok Sabha election campaign, residents of areas such as Chepauk and Thiruvallikeni along the Buckingham Canal also raised the demand for construction of houses for the poor in open spaces near the waterway. Political parties have also promised support for the demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the 2021 Assembly election campaign, the DMK had assured the residents along the Buckingham Canal that they would not be resettled without alternative housing in their own neighbourhood. This assurance was crucial as the residents who are likely to be identified for resettlement constitute the key vote bank of major political parties.

According to the Second Master Plan for the Chennai Metropolitan Area, approved in 2008, the gap between households and housing units in 2001 was of the order of 36,000 units in the Chennai Metropolitan Area. But it was much less in the city.

The problem in Chennai city is that 15% of the dwelling units are semi-pucca, and 10% are kutcha. Nearly 41% of the dwelling units are either one-room units or units without an exclusive room. Even though the housing units with kutcha roofing materials account for only about 10%, it is large in absolute numbers, estimated at 93,701. They are vulnerable to fire accidents, especially in the summer.

No reliable data

As the 2021 census has not been conducted and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority has not completed the work on the Third Master Plan, reliable data on the housing for the poor have not been compiled. Urban planners point to the area development strategies in the Second Master Plan. The CMDA will facilitate formulation of local housing action plans by urban local bodies in association with public-private sector institutions, according to the Second Master Plan. But identification of government land and its documentation and safeguarding the right land parcels to prevent encroachment ahead of construction of the houses remain a challenge, planners say.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.