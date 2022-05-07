Houses failing to segregate waste to be fined

Special Correspondent May 07, 2022 21:52 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation will start issuing notices to all houses that have failed to segregate waste in the 15 zones of the city.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has ordered officials to identify houses that have failed to segregate waste and issue notice to the occupants of the buildings. Residents who fail to segregate waste within 15 days of issuance of the notice will have to pay a fine of ₹100 for homes and ₹1,000 for apartment complexes. Bulk waste generators will pay a fine of ₹5,000 for violation of the rules.