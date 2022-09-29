Housekeeping, security personnel screened

As a part of the World Heart Day 2022, the Department of Medicine of Government Medical College Hospital at Omandurar organised a screening programme for housekeeping and security personnel of the hospital on Thursday.

According to a press release, the screening programme for the personnel was conducted to identify heart diseases early and to provide focussed intervention.

The theme for this World Heart Day was “Use heart for every heart”.

Hospital dean R. Jayanthi elaborated on healthy food, clean surroundings, active lifestyle and healthy mind for maintaining good cardiac health. First year MBBS students staged a skit on the importance of early heart disease screening.