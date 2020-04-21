House owners warned

The State government on Tuesday issued an order directing District Collectors, superintendents and commissioners of municipal corporations to take penal action against property owners who try to evict doctors and paramedical staff from their houses.
Issuing the order, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said that reports had been received that house owners were forcing doctors/paramedical staff/healthcare personnel treating COVID-19 patients to vacate the premises. Such behaviour amounted to obstructing public servants from discharging their duty, Ms. Rajesh said.
District Collectors, superintendents and commissioners of municipal corporations have been directed to take strict penal action against landlords/ house owners who force doctors, paramedical staff to evict from their rental houses.
