House burgled in Chennai, over ₹3 lakh in cash, 50 sovereigns of gold stolen

The police have formed special teams to look into the case; an investigation is underway

March 01, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Virugambakkam police have formed special teams to nab unidentified persons who robbed cash and gold jewellery from a house in Kumaran Colony, Saligramam, on Tuesday night. 

A senior official of the Chennai City Police said a complaint was filed by Santosh, proprietor of a photography lab, to the Virugambakkam police, stating that unidentified persons had stolen cash of more than ₹13 lakh along with more than 50 sovereigns of gold and 50 kg of silver from his home, when he and his family had gone out of station.

Based on the complaint, police officials visited the house, took fingerprints and checked available CCTV footage.

A case has been filed and an investigation is on.

