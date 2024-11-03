GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Hotspots’ for birdwatching identified at Pallikaranai marsh

Published - November 03, 2024 12:28 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

With the migratory bird season in full swing, there’s no better place in Chennai for birdwatching than Pallikaranai marshland. 

This biodiverse area, despite its reduced size, remains a favourite for bird enthusiasts. A few birders, who are regular users of eBird — a platform for collating details about birds and for birders to maintain records of their sightings — have identified accessible viewing points that make birdwatching easy for anyone, especially beginners.

While some watchtowers set up by the Forest Department are not in a usable condition, the easily accessible viewing points along the road provide excellent vantage spots to observe a variety of birds, including the spot-billed pelican, black-winged stilt, marsh sandpiper, wood sandpiper, black-headed ibis, and pied myna.

The viewing points, all situated near the Pallikaranai eco-park, are collated by Subramanian Sankar and Aravind Tamilmani. The first two spots are located near the Velachery railway station. Further along, the third hotspot is situated next to the National Institute of Wind Energy. Just ahead of this is the fourth viewing point, located before the flyover. Finally, the fifth hotspot can be found opposite the Kamakshi Hospital.

Mr. Sankar, a hotspot editor on eBird, points out that the roadside viewing spots are great for rapid checklists of bird sightings, but the marshland suffers from sewage and garbage problems. Garbage is picked up from the roads only. So, the wetland itself is often left dirty. While the road has been cleaned, there’s still a lot of litter on the marsh, he says.

He suggested that the Forest Department could step in by putting up small signboards at the viewing points.

