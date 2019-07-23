Hotels, small vendors do brisk business at Athi Varadar fest

With thousands of devotees visiting Kancheepuram to have a glimpse of the Athi Varadar deity at Sri Devarajaswamy temple, hotels in the town are witnessing a surge in bookings.

Most hotels have been booked up until August 17, which is the day when the Athi Varadar idol would be placed back inside the Ananthasaras tank. P. Sattish, general manager, GRT Hotel Kancheepuram, said that hotels in the town are doing quite well, thanks to the festival. “Room rents in some hotels are being hiked by 10%-15% depending on the demand. Some hotels have also reduced stay time to 12 hours so that more people can be accommodated,” he said.

Hariharan, treasurer, Kancheepuram Hotel Owners Association, said rooms had been booked three months in advance, in anticipation of the festival. The town has around 400 rooms. “A lot of homes too have opened up rooms to take in guests near the temple,” he said.

However, the festival has not done much for the sale of silk sarees in the town, which is known for its weavers and silk societies. “There was a lot of expectation about sales during the Athi Varadar festival. However, after 20 days, we understand that only a small portion of the crowd is interested in shopping after having darshan, since most devotees are tired after the long wait. We are getting our usual customers from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh who buy silk sarees for the Varalakshmi puja that comes in August,” said a silk trader.

The festival has come as a boon for small vendors, including those selling samosas, buttermilk, food packets and footwear. Lakshmi, whose house is on the East Mada Street that leads to the temple, was selling buttermilk at ₹5 a cup, which is much sought after by devotees.

Traders from other parts of the State have also come to Kancheepuram to peddle their wares. A shop selling plastic kolam achu from Salem brought by R. Raja, and beads and trinkets by a narikurava couple from Cheyyaar, are some of them. Other stalls selling pooja items and those selling photos of Athi Varadar do brisk sales.

But vendors complained that they were not able to do their business in peace since the police kept driving them away and in some cases their fresh stock was stuck outside the town and they were unable to bring them inside.

Meanwhile, Collector P. Ponniah on Monday, in a press meet, said that three food distribution points had been introduced beyond the Western gopuram where devotees exit after having darshan. The temple has also arranged for concerts by musicians.

Though the district administration said that food had been arranged along the queue, a devotee from Salem, who visited the temple on Monday, said that she did not see any food being distributed. She entered the queue at 7 a.m. and came out at 3 p.m. and had to search for food and found a restaurant only at 4 p.m., she claimed.

Volunteers sought

The Srinivasa Young Men's Association has called for volunteers to help out at the festival. Those interested, preferably in the age group of 20 to 45 years, may contact T.J. Ramani on 9444848880. Meanwhile, reports on Twitter and other social media said residents of Aanaikatti Street near the temple staged a protest on Monday evening alleging that police were not allowing them to come out of their houses or get back home from work though they had valid passes.