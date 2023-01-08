HamberMenu
Hotelier killed in accident during car race

January 08, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
K. Kumar

A 57-year-old hotelier and an avid car racer was killed while participating in a race held in Irungattukottai near Kancheepuram on Sunday.

K. Kumar was rushed to a private hospital in Thandalam, where he died while undergoing treatment. 

A senior police official of Kancheepuram district said Mr. Kumar had participated in several car races and had won trophies too. On Sunday, Mr. Kumar, who runs a hotel in Sriperumbudur, was taking part in a 36-km race when he lost control of the vehicle after hitting the car of another competitor, went off the race track and crashed into a barricade.

The car overturned and the injured racer was rushed to the hospital. However, he died without responding to treatment, the police official said. 

The Sriperumbudur police have filed a case and are investigating the incident. 

