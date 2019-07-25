Hotel staff arrested for murder

The Mangadu police on Wednesday arrested a 33-year-old hotel staff for allegedly murdering an elderly man.

Bhaskaran, 78, a resident of Madhananthapuram near Mangadu, lived alone on the second floor of his house, while his son and wife shifted to Manimangalam a few years ago, the police said.

Bhaskaran’s house remained locked for a few days. When foul smell started coming from the house on Sunday, neighbours alerted the police. The police found him dead with injuries on the body. Valuables were found to be missing.

After checking call records, the police arrested Mansoor Mohammed. He told the police that both had developed a friendship. Bhaskaran promised financial help, but failed to keep his word. Mansoor admitted to have strangulated him.